General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: 3 News

I warned NPP against Martin Amidu but they didn’t listen – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Assin Central lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong has said he warned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the appointment of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor but the party did not listen to him.



According to him, Mr Amidu was the wrong choice for that position.



“Nobody should be scared or worried about Martin Amidu’s resignation if he has resigned so be it, he didn’t do any better work when in office.



“No wonder Mahama recently described him the way he did,” Mr Agyapong said on Net 2 in reaction to the news of the resignation of Mr Amidu as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16.



He added “Amidu’s statement won’t affect NPP in any way in the elections. But let me say one thing. I told NPP that in the long round he will turn against them and that is what has happened.”



Mr Amidu cited a number of reasons for his resignation.



He said in his letter to the president that “It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment).



“The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation. The Deputy Special Prosecutor has also not been paid any emoluments since her appointment, and there is the need to redress that situation for her now that I am out of the way.



“The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately.



“I should not ordinarily be announcing my resignation to the public myself but the traumatic experience I went through from 20th October 2020 to 2nd November 2020 when I conveyed in a thirteen (13) page letter the conclusions and observations on the analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the Report On Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions and Other Matters Related Thereto to the President as Chairman of the National Security Council caution against not bringing my resignation as the Special Prosecutor with immediate to the notice of the Ghanaian public and the world.



“The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.