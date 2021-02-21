General News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Edmond Gyebi, Contributor

'I want to leave a lasting legacy as Gender Minister' – Adwoa Safo

Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo has stated her intentions to leave a lasting legacy at the Ministry by impacting the lives of the most vulnerable in society when approved by Parliament.



According to the Dome-Kwabenya MP, she would leave no stone unturned in closing up the gender gap, safeguarding the future of children and harmonizing social protection interventions to better the lives of the less privileged.



In a message posted on her Facebook wall after appearing before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee, Adwoa Safo affirmed her commitment to promoting the rights, empowerment and full participation of the persons with disability who constitute about 10% of Ghana’s population in national development.



"When approved by Parliament, by the end of my tenure Persons with disability would have been properly socially integrated with respect for the fulfilment of their rights and empowerment and full participation in National Development". She wrote.



The Gender Minister is expected to lead the Coordination, Monitoring and Evaluation of Gender, Children and Social Protection issues in line with government policies and programmes.



Adwoa Safo's firm belief in social justice, accountability and human empowerment makes her very fit for the purpose.



Much is expected of her to build on the good legacies of her predecessors Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison and Dr Otiko Afisah Djaba to ensure the scaling up of the LEAP programme and the Ghana School Feeding Programme in particular to impact many lives.



However, the Gender Minister-designate says she looks forward to the approval of Parliament to enable her take the requisite steps towards the development of issues relating to Gender, Children and Social Protection in Ghana.



Read her full post below:



Earlier today, I appeared before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee to be vetted as Minister Designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



I had a pleasant encounter at the sitting as I articulated the policies and programs I intend taking on to aid the Coordination, Monitoring and Evaluation of Gender, Children and Social Protection issues within the context of our national development agenda.



As I mentioned during the vetting process I intend leaving a lasting legacy at the Ministry by impacting the lives of the most vulnerable in our society.



It is my hope that when, approved by Parliament, by the end of my tenure we would have worked to close the gender gap, safeguarded the future of our children and harmonised social protection interventions to better target the vulnerable and excluded. Persons with a disability would have been properly socially integrated with respect for the fulfilment of their rights and empowerment and full participation in National Development.



I look forward to the approval of Parliament so we can together take the steps towards the development of issues relating to Gender, Children and Social Protection in our dear Nation.