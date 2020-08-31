Regional News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

I want a debate with Mahama's DCE on projects - Bole DCE

DCE of Bole district, Madam Veronica Alele Heming

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming has thrown a challenge to the DCE former President John Dramani Mahama appointed during his four year tenure debate her on projects in the Bole District.



The Bole DCE said President Nana Akufo-Addo has done so much for the Bole District in four years and she relishes an opportunity to let the people of the district know what they have done as compared to the National Democratic Congress government.



The NPP in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency are circulating a write up tilted; “This is John Mahama’s Home District: Some Projects under President Nana Akufo-Addo in Bole District” and the list constains hundreds of listed projects under President Akufo-Addo’s government.



But the NDC in the Bole- Bamboi Constituency seem to rubbish the write up claiming it has about fifteen stolen projects and that the NDC under former President John Dramani Mahama has a superior track record in terms of projects.



The Savannah Regional Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC Mr R.A. Jalil however said not until President Akufo-Addo accepts the debate challenge from former President John Dramani Mahama they might not accept a debate between their DCE under Mahama’s government and the current DCE for Bole.



“Until President Nana Addo accepts our challenge, we will not allow of our former appointees to debate any appointee of the NPP. We are not against any debate. President Nana Addo should make himself available for the bigger debate and all our former appointees will equally debate Nana Addo’s appointees”; he wrote.



Madam Veronica Alele Heming replied that; “Charity begins at home. Please let us start in Bole. We can get a venue. I will arrange the venue. No time to waste” adding “It seems you (NDC) don’t want me to debate Hon Jaaga. You have been moving the goal post from the beginning”.



Meanwhile Bole based Nkilgi FM has expressed interest in hosting the debate in their studio or arranging for a town hall meeting for the debate.



A short statement for the General Manager of the radio station Mahama Haruna said;



“The DCE for Bole under President Akufo-Addo Madam Veronica Alele Heming has agreed to debate the DCE for Bole under former President John Dramani Mahama Mr James Jaaga on projects under the governments of former President John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Akufo-Addo. If possible Nkilgi FM would like to host such a debate either in the studio or outside the studio and the debate will be streamed live to the world”.

