Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Class FM

I voted for Oquaye, disregard reports I didn’t tick the ballot paper – Wireko-Brobby

Member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira, Bright Wireko-Brobby

The Member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira, Bright Wireko-Brobby has denied reports that he did not vote for his party’s choice of Speaker, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye in the just ended Speaker poll to elect the seventh Speaker of the eighth Parliament.



Although the New Patriotic Party has a slim majority in Parliament as an independent MP for Fomena has declared his intention to side with them in parliament, their choice of Speaker lost in Thursday’s speaker race.



It is believed a member of the party refused to vote for Prof Oquaye while one ballot was spoilt giving the Alban Bagbin of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) victory to become the next Speaker of the house.



Shortly after the inauguration of the eighth parliament, reports were rife that Mr Wireko-Brobby was the NPP lawmaker who refused to vote for Prof Oquaye causing the party to lose the Speakership race.



Reacting to this report, Mr Wireko-Brobby noted in a statement that “I voted for Prof. Mike Oquaye. And there are at least 4 different members of parliament who can testify to this.”



According to him, Prof. Oquaye has showed the lawmakers over the last four years that he is a compassionate, loving and competent handler of the affairs of the house.



Mr Wireko-Brobby said he has strong admiration for the former Speaker as the best person to steer the affairs of this parliament “which is why I voted for him.”



Read his full statement below:



PRESS STATEMENT



DISREGARD RUMOURS I DID NOT VOTE FOR PROF. MIKE OCQUAYE – BRIGHT WIREKO-BROBBY



My attention has been drawn to a video with misleading commentary on social media about Thursday dawn’s voting in parliament for a Speaker. The video and commentary seek to paint the impression that as soon as I took the ballot paper, I went on straight to put the paper in the ballot box without ticking my choice, and that I may be the source of the rejected ballot. Nothing can be further from the truth. It’s a fabrication, a distortion of the events that unfolded, and can be considered contemptuous of parliament. Parliament’s Standing Orders 29 (h) is categorical that the publication of false, perverted, misleading, distorted, fabricated or scandalous reports, books or libels reflecting on the proceedings in Parliament constitute breach of privilege or contempt of Parliament.



In the first place, I think that assertion that I didn’t cast my vote as is narrated in the video could not have been true because all votes were cast. Secondly, for the records, I voted for Prof. Mike Oquaye. And there are at least 4 different members of parliament who can testify to this.



As this attached video of my voting which was live on UTV shows, I was the last but three voters who was called. I am the one in the blue attire wearing a white face mask in the video. When I stood up from my seat, I took a pen from Ayawaso Central MP Hon. Henry Quartey. I then walked to go collect my ballot paper. As I walked towards the podium, I slowed down and paid particular attention to the names of the two people on the ballot paper. As I climbed the stairs to the podium, I slowed down further and used the pen I took from Hon. Henry Quartey to tick Prof. Mike Oquaye as my choice.



Not everyone who voted actually made use of the voting booth by going to stand in it before ticking their choice. A number of NDC MPs and NPP MPs like myself who had pens in our hands just went ahead to tick after picking up the ballot, and then walked upstairs to go drop it in the ballot box. Mind you, we did not have to write the names of the people on the ballot paper. All we had to do was tick, a process that took less than 5 seconds for me to do whilst I was walking up the podium.



Prof. Mike Oquaye showed us over the last four years that he is a compassionate, loving and competent handler of the affairs of the house. And I have strong admiration for him as the best person to steer the affairs of this parliament which is why I voted for him. Disregard any rumours that I did not vote for him and disregard any rumours that I did not tick the ballot paper. I voted Prof. Mike Oquaye.



I am still baffled anyone would want to fabricate such outright lies against me. Let us not allow such lies to thrive. Our party shall rise from these difficult moments. Long live the parliament of Ghana and long live the New Patriotic Party.



Signed



Bright Wireko – Brobby



MP, Hemang Lower Denkyira