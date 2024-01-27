I voted for God – Delegate who is unable to walk on her own replies journalist

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

A 67-year-old female delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Agnes Aryeetey, who cannot walk on her own joined her colleagues to cast her ballot in the January 27, 2024, parliamentary primaries.



According to her, she has been a delegate of the NPP for the past ten years and even though she is not fit enough, she finds it necessary to vote for the best candidate in the primaries.



In explaining why she voted for a particular candidate, she disclosed that her daughter, who has been jobless after completing school is now employed due to the efforts of one of the candidates, which motivated her to partake in the elections and vote for the person.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 during the NPP Primaries, Agnes Aryeetey called on stakeholders and delegates to comport themselves for the elections to be peaceful without chaos and issues of rigging.



“I have been a delegate for 10 years and I am now 67 years old. I would advise that the elections should be peaceful without any issues of rigging or anything of that sort.”



When the journalist quizzed her on who she voted for and why she decided to partake in the elections in light of her health situation, she retorted, “I voted for God because he is the only person who knows who I voted for. My daughter has completed school and has been jobless for some time now. Someone got him a job so I voted for that person.”



The NPP parliamentary primaries are being held today, January 27, 2023, to elect candidates for the general elections.



The primaries are underway in all 275 constituencies across the country, except for those where the party has no sitting MPs or where the party lost in the 2020 elections.



