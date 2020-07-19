General News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Source: Daily Mail

‘I’ve survived’ – Akufo-Addo’s staffer recovers from coronavirus

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a presidential staffer

A presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, has recovered from the novel COVID-19, calling on all to stop the stigmatisation.



In a Facebook post on Saturday, July 18, 2020, Tagoe, popularly called ‘Cyber’ within his close circles, said: “A couple of weeks ago, I tested positive for the COVID 19 virus. By God’s will and grace, I have survived and have fully recovered . It is unimaginable what one has to go through for the 14 days living with COVID.”



Tagoe has therefore taken to social media to step up the campaign against stigmatisation of people with the virus.



He added: “I am sharing my journey with you with the hope that you will find it informative enough to help curb the spread. We have the power to slow and stop this virus. Whilst we are at it, let us say no to COVID stigmatization.”



Below is his full post:



A couple of weeks ago, I tested positive for the COVID 19 virus. By God’s will and grace, I have survived and have fully recovered . It is unimaginable what one has to go through for the 14 days living with COVID.



I am sharing my journey with you with the hope that you will find it informative enough to help curb the spread. We have the power to slow and stop this virus. Whilst we are at it, let us say no to COVID stigmatization.



If the virus did not end my and livelihood, the stigma from members of community should not .



My name is Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe and I say NO to stigmatization. #SayNoToStigmatization

