I've started calling him 'His Excellency' - Adentan constituency chairman eulogises Alan Kyerematen

The Adentan Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Koku Acolatse, expressed his admiration and support for the former minister for Trade and Industries and flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, referring to him as "His Excellency" during a recent gathering.



The support by the constituency chairman alongside other constituency executives and coordinators, lauded Alan Kyerematen's dedication to the party and assured their endorsement of him when the party goes to elect their flagbearer in November 2023.



“On my own behalf as well as the constituency executives and coordinators and the enthusiastic polling station executives, we would like to welcome, his excellency, me I have started calling him his excellency already. His excellency Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, let’s give it to him, Madina Osudoku, give it to him” he said the cheer of the crowd gathered.



Addressing a crowd of supporters, Acolatse stated that the former minister's dedication should be rewarded with the victory of becoming the party's flagbearer.



He highlighted the special connection Kyerematen had with the constituency and assured him that they would not disappoint him.



“Hard, selflessly and has come this far. That is why Adenta today we are enthusiastically represented here. And I know Adenta has been a very special constituency to his heart. And our presence here shows that we will not disappoint you,” he added.



In addition to their endorsement, the chairman urged everyone to pray for Kyerematen's campaign.



“We want all to pray together with the other constituency here to pray, this work is not easy, going across the whole country and constituency is not an easy job so we will want to pray for traveling mercies.



“Everything that they are doing is very important, we are doing politics, but we need to emphasise that we need prayers and the strength to go around,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has completed its vetting of all flagbearer candidates today July 6, 2023.



In all, ten people have been clear and fit to contest in the flagbearership race.



The former minister for Trade and Industries and the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have begun a nationwide tour to appeal to the delegates to vote in their favour.





