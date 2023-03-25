'I've seen the devil in the most angelic face' - Suhuyini on NDC MP's 'betrayal'

General News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini has expressed disappointment at the outcome of a vote on six ministerial nominees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Parliament voted to pass the nominees by a big majority despite the National Democratic Congress (NDC) having as many MPs in the House as their colleagues on the Majority side, 136 apiece.



The MP posted a quote that spoke about relationship between beauty and uginess and between devils and angels, philosophically stressing the pain that he felt by way of the outcome of the tense vote.



The quote read: “I’VE SEEN BEAUTY IN PEOPLE CALLED UGLY AND SEEN THE DEVIL

IN THE MOST ANGELIC FACE. BUT I’M IN A SOCIETY THAT AVOID DIFFICULT CONVERSATIONS."



Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:



Parliament on Friday, March 24 approved all six ministerial nominees of president Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours prior and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.



Below are the final figures for each nominee:



Total eligible 275



Absentees = 3



Total valid votes = 272



Hon KT Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry



Yes = 154

No = 116

Rejected = 1

Abstention = 1



Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture



Yes = 167

No = 98

Rejected = 1

Abstention = 3



Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs



Yes = 147

No = 122

Abstention = 3



Mohammed Amin



Yes = 152

No = 117

Rejected = 1

Abstentions = 2



Osei Bonsu Amoah



Yes = 149

No = 120

Abesmtion = 2



Stephen Amoah, deputy minister of Trade and Industry



Yes = 146

No = 123

Abstentions = 3



Meanwhile, there is a debate on deciding on whether or not to take the vote on the remaining two Supreme Court justice nominees appointed by Akufo-Addo.



Out of the four that were appointed, two of them were approved, leaving George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.







