I’ve rejected two ministerial appointments from Akufo-Addo – Captain Smart claims

Host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Blessed Godsbrain Smart alias Captain Smart has stated that he refused an opportunity to serve in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government as minister for Chieftaincy and Culture.



According to him, this was after he had already turned down an initial deputy ministerial offer from the government.



“You people say I criticise the government because I want to be induced. No! Let me tell you today, I don’t need anything from this government. I was offered a deputy ministerial appointment and I rejected. After that, they said, okay, let’s give you the minister of Chieftaincy and Culture and I rejected that as well. If you meet Nana Addo, ask him. That’s why when you go to cabinet meeting, Nana Addo tells you not to mind me because I don’t want anything. If you meet Napo, ask him. Those of you who say I want a car, wouldn’t I have gotten a car as a minister?” he is quoted as saying in a report by Onuaonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb.



Captain Smart, a serial critic of the government has on occasions been accused of attacking the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration to advance his personal interest.



But the journalist who identifies as a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party has always been quick to defend his actions as being in the interest of the country.



