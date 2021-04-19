I’ve nothing to hide; bring FBI, CID, NIB to investigate me – KMA Mayor dares petty traders group

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: My News GH

The embattled Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Osei Asibbey Antwi has indicated readiness to avail himself for the investigation to clear himself of accusations by some individuals who are hiding behind traders in the metropolis to destroy his hard-won reputation



“I will avail myself to be to be investigated by any investigative agency in the world; home or abroad either BNI, FBI, CID over corruption allegation people are making against my office”, he indicated.



The Vice-Chair of the United Petty Traders Association, Mr Emmanuel Amoah, earlier at a press conference described the mayor’s claim that he has allocated them places at the Abinkyi and Racecourse markets, as palpable falsehood.



“That’s is unwarranted and shameful. Anyone who thinks and has something against me can bring it on, I am ready to subject myself to be investigated by a proper state investigative body”, the Mayor fumed while responding to the leadership of the traders.



Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi however threatened to name and shame individual members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) trying to make him look bad in eyes of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in order to be retained.



“This is pure political agenda but we should be mindful of what we say at believers. You don’t have to wake up and run someone down in the name of politics”, the Mayor pointed out.



“Any day and anytime, I am ready to open myself for investigations by a proper investigative body. I have nothing to hide”, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi said on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“I know people are also lobbying to become the Mayor. We are all members of NPP but you don’t have to destroy me before the President”, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi added.