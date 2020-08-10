Politics of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: My News GH

I’ve not prophesied Mahama’s victory in 2020 polls – T. B. Joshua

Prophet T. B. Joshua

The Founder and General Superintendent of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, has described publications suggesting that he has prophesied about Ghana’s impending election as false.



According to him, nothing of the sort has happened and it has become the stock in trade of some persons to use his name to promote themselves including claims that he has prophesied victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming polls.



To him, it’s a sin to lie about a Man of God and therefore such publications needs to be retracted.



The statement read “It has been the attitude of some people in Ghana to use my name to promote themselves. The same thing happened in the past. What you did not hear from a prophet of God and you claim he said it is a sin against the Holy Spirit. What will you gain from this? If you don’t retract this, the Holy Spirit will judge you”.



He further added that “Remember, the Bible says in John 8:44 that satan is ‘the father of lies’. Don’t listen to the father of lies, the sons of lies and the daughters of lies. Do not sit somewhere, hear this or that, and come to a hasty conclusion. I have not said anything concerning this upcoming election in Ghana”.



There were reports in some sections of the media that suggested that the Man of God had prophesied a win for the former President, John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2020 elections.



Read the full statement published by the TB Joshua:



Our attention has been drawn to several articles circulating on the Internet claiming that Prophet TB Joshua has given a prophecy regarding the upcoming presidential elections in Ghana. Here is a statement from Prophet TB Joshua concerning this:



“It has been the attitude of some people in Ghana to use my name to promote themselves. The same thing happened in the past. What you did not hear from a prophet of God and you claim he said it is a sin against the Holy Spirit. What will you gain from this? If you don’t retract this, the Holy Spirit will judge you.



Remember, the Bible says in John 8:44 that satan is ‘the father of lies’. Don’t listen to the father of lies, the sons of lies and the daughters of lies. Do not sit somewhere, hear this or that and come to a hasty conclusion. I have not said anything concerning this upcoming election in Ghana.



God requires that we find out the truth from Him first and hold fast to that which is true, as the Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 5:21. Emmanuel TV is the only official mouthpiece of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN). If you didn’t hear it on Emmanuel TV, please disregard it. This story spreading around Ghana concerning me is not true. This can only come from a liar.



Good people of Ghana – please, watch and pray (Matthew 26:41).”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.