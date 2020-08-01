General News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

I’ve not left NDC to join Corrupt NPP – Chief Biney

NDC Deputy National Organiser, Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon

The Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon has rubbished rumours making rounds that he has crossed carpet to become a member of the New Patriotic Party.



Chief Hamilton in a statement posted on his Facebook page said his attention has been drawn to circular on social media platforms orchestrated by parsons he described as “frustrated certified political mercenaries and desperate people within the failed Akuffo Addo government” suggesting he has resigned from the NDC to join the NPP.



According to the Deputy NDC Organiser, the circular is a tool meant to cause confusion and disaffection for his persona.



“Kindly treat it as a litany of mere irresponsibleness, disingenuous, scandalous, infantile and a tool to cause confusion and disaffection for my persona,” he stated.



He urged the public to instead of paying any heed to the said circular rather rally behind his party’s flagbearer, Former President John Dramani Mahama to rescue Ghana from the ruling NPP whom he labelled as “political entrepreneurs who are milking from our state resources only to their advantage, families and friends”.



