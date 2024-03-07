I’ve not betrayed my mandate, the records are there for all to see – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touted his achievements since assuming power in 2017.



He believes he’s delivered on his mandate over the past seven years.



Speaking to a gathering of the Diplomatic Corps in Peduase, President Akufo-Addo drew attention to his government’s achievements.



“Whether it is in the management of the national economy, in education, healthcare, roads development, railways development, digitalisation, infrastructural development in general, agricultural and industrial transformation, the fight against corruption, the battle against environmental degradation, the response of the Convid-19 pandemic, the record is there for all to see.



“I can say in all good conscience that I have not betrayed the mandate that the good people of Ghana conferred on me,” he stressed.