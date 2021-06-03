I've not been intimate since 2006 because the men are afraid - Tangoba Abayage

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage has disclosed that since her divorce in 2006, she has not been intimate with any man.



According to her, men think because she’s loud, she has been taken and therefore do not find the courage to approach her.



The former Ghana Ambassador to Italy made this known while speaking to Accra-based Starr FM in an interview.



To her, she needs love but is not looking at the six-packs and other qualities young ladies look at but indicated that her kind of man should be classy.



“Let me be frank with you, most of the men are afraid of me, I don’t intimidate men and I can’t even kill a fly.



When you get out there and you are loud like us and rolling all over the place, the men think this woman is already taken and they fear to come forward,” she said.