I've not been hospitalised for coronavirus - Afenyo-Markin

Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has denied news publications that claimed he has contracted Coronavirus and was on admission.



Other government officials including the Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Botwe, and Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh were said to have also contracted the virus.



3news.com is, however, able to confirm that Dr Opoku Prempeh is currently on self-isolation at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on suspicion that he may have contracted the virus.



“By the grace of God, I’m not in the state [the editor] is imagining me to be or he is thinking I’m in, or I’m not in the state those his sources have told him I’m in,” he said in a Facebook live interview.



He explained that he has been in Winneba the past few days and was at the Winneba High Court on Monday and Tuesday.



The Facebook live video showed that he had just finished another court session Wednesday and decided to clarify the matter from the forecourt of the court.



Mr. Afenyo said he will not sue the media house in question but would wish that they do the needful in subsequent publications.



He mentioned he will be in Parliament later in the day.









