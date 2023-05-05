I’ve not been attacked for campaigning against Ofosu Kwakye - Joseph Yamin

Politics of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Joseph Yamin has refuted allegation he was nearly attacked by some delegates in the Central Region.



Multiple news reports alleged that some angry NDC delegates of the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency in the Central Region nearly attacked Joseph Yamin for openly campaigning for Prof. Nana Ama Brown Kutse and attacking the candidature of Felix Ofosu Kwakye, the party’s Parliamentary candidate for the 2020 election.





Speaking to Starr News, he said although he endorses the candidature of Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse, he has not been to the Central Region for the past one month.



He has therefore described the allegations as fabrication.



“It is never true, I have not been to the Central Region for over a month now. The last time I was in the Central Region for official duties was when I was assigned to go and conduct parliamentary vetting. It was supposed to be a three-day activity but I manage to finish in two days. So I left Central Region on the 4th of April, since that time I have not been to the Central Region either for official or private assignments. So that story can never be true and I don’t know what influenced those that put out that false information.”



He added:”…As far as I’m concerned I have never been to that grounds to campaign for any candidate, so I’m surprised hearing this news out there. It is no news that I support Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse, but what will it do to the fortunes of any candidate? The point is that I have never been to the grounds to campaign for her, not to talk about being at the incident ground yesterday.”