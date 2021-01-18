General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I’ve no intentions of contesting Mahama today or tomorrow – Ofosu-Ampofo replies Gabby

National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo says he does not intend competing with the party’s current leader John Dramani Mahama for the party’s flagbearership slot.



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said in a post he shared on Facebook that Ofosu Ampofo was lacing his boot to compete with John Dramani Mahama in the party’s primaries to elect its flagbearer.



But in a statement reacting to the claims by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the current NDC National Chairman said his focus is on getting the Supreme Court to order a rerun of the 2020 elections which the NDC believes no candidate that competed won.



To him, “the times we are in demand that we deploy all our energies in order to ensure that the rigging that characterized the last presidential election is exposed and God-willing, the opportunity is granted to the voters once again to choose the right and proper person to steer the affairs of our beloved country, Ghana”.



He used the opportunity to “call on the teeming supporters and sympathizers of the great NDC to treat the effusions of the unruly cousin of the President with contempt. There is no truth whatsoever in it”.







