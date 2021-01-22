General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

I've no house in Tema to be sold to pay damages to Ibrahim Mahama - Owusu Bempah

Ernest Owusu Bempah, Public Relations Officer, Ghana Gas

Contrary to media reports that Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah's Tema house would be sold to pay the remainder of Ibrahim Mahama's judgment, the former says he has no such property in the industrial city of Ghana.



After National Investment Bank on 20 January 2021 issued a cheque with the face value of GH¢107,000 from the account of Ernest Owusu Bempah to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama in compliance with an order of the Court, Owusu Bempah still has GH¢203,000 to pay Mr. Mahama for defaming him, MyNewsGH reported.



The online portal also filed that the business mogul has initiated a process to put a plush 3-bedroom house allegedly belonging to Owusu Bempah to pay the remainder of the judgement debt of GH¢310,000.00.



But a statement issued on Thursday, January 21, 2021, and copied to Ghanaguardian.com, Owusu Bempah brushed aside the claims saying it is "false and very defamatory".



"The claim that I, Ernest Owusu Bempah is pleading with Ibrahim Mahama to have the matter settled behind closed doors is false and very defamatory.



"Again, the claim that I have a house in Tema and that it is being sold to defray the cost of the damages is also false.



"I don't own any property in Tema and such fiction can only come from the figment of the imagination of a deluded mind." He averred.



Background



It could be remembered that Businessman and brother of the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama sued Ernest Owusu Bempah, Communications Director of Ghana Gas Company Limited and Despite Group of Companies GH¢2 million each for defamatory comments but the judge awarded GH¢300,000 instead.



Also, the court directed the defendants to publish a retraction and apology in the Daily Graphic and on the same platform those defamatory words were used against the plaintiff.



Read his full statement below:



Media statement



21/01/2021



I have been in court with Mr Ibrahim Mahama over the last two years on a defamatory matter.



The High court presided by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa ruled against my good self and UTV. The matter proceeded to Appeal and the Appellate Court upheld the High Court decision.



Much as I disagree with the judgement, I respect the court's decision.



Let me add that, my legal team are in the process of taking the appropriate action at the Supreme Court.



The claim that I, Ernest Owusu Bempah is pleading with Ibrahim Mahama to have the matter settled behind closed doors is false and very defamatory.



Again, the claim that I have a house in Tema and that it is being sold to defray the cost of the damages is also false.



I don't own any property in Tema and such fiction can only come from the figment of the imagination of a deluded mind.



My adversaries are bruised and are only engaging in a publicity stunt simply to shore up their tattered image.



Let me remind the public that my legal team is competent enough to handle this matter to its logical conclusion.



Ghanaians should watch out for the unfolding drama ahead. Those living in glass houses and throwing stones will soon realise their folly.



It ain’t over until the fat lady sings and I have not heard her sung yet.



Signed:



Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah