'I've never spoken to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in my life' - Charles Owusu responds to galamsey report

General News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has rubbished claims made by the former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Prof Frimpong-Boateng implicating him in his Galamsey report to the Chief of Staff.



"I have never called Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in my life, I don't even have his number, I don't even know where his Ministry is . . . I don't have any mining site I work on," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi, adding that, "in my life I have never met him face-to-face, I have only seen him from afar and on TV. . . I have never spoken to him in my life."



He spoke during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme.



He said he has therefore instructed his lawyers to look through the report and respond appropriately.



This was in reponse to allegations levelled against him by Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in his report to the Chief of Staff during his tenure as Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) and further accused the seat of government of their involvement in illegal mining.



According to Charles Owusu the report was written out of "bitterness and hatred".



"I have never done mining in my life . . . I have never asked anyone to talk to him on my behalf too," he said.



But the Office of the President has rubbished the claims saying "at the outset, it must be pointed out that the document being discussed was not an official report formally delivered to the Office of the President. On the contrary, it can only be rightly referred to as a catalogue of personal grievances and claims made by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, intended to respond to some issues he faced as Chairperson of the IMCIM".



According to the Presidency, the document was handed to the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President on March 19th 2021 "in an informal meeting, where Prof. Frimpong-Boateng complained about public attacks and criticisms made about his tenure as Chairperson of the IMCIM".



