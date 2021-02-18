Politics of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

'I've never seen this kind of vetting since 1992' - Pratt applauds Appointments Committee

play videoKwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor, the Insight newspaper

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has applauded the Parliamentary Appointments Committee.



According to Mr. Pratt, the Parliamentary Appointments Committee has shown maturity in vetting the Ministerial appointees of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo" programme, commended the Committee for not seeking their own political interests but rather putting Ghana first, therefore posing legitimate questions to the Ministers-designate with the aim of approving the right persons for the right job.



"I'm seeing some maturity in our Parliament. The quality of vetting has improved tremendously. I applaud Parliament for elevating themselves to this level and thinking about Ghanaians and the Ministers-designate, and asking questions that concern their work and Ghana's development. It should not degenerate," he said.



