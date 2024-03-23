I've never seen this dictatorship of Attorney-General - Franklin Cudjoe chides Dame for anti-LGBT+ bill impasse

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticized Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame over his counsels to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, labelling them as 'consistently problematic' and leading to 'sad spectacles.'



His comment stems from a development on March 18, 2024, when the Presidency sent a letter to Parliament advising against the transmission of the anti-LGBT+ bill for assent due to two applications for interlocutory injunctions at the Supreme Court.



This decision, signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, followed the Attorney-General’s advice to the President to await the Supreme Court’s resolution on the matter before acting on the bill.



Consequently, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin openly criticized the President’s decision and announced a suspension of the approval of ministerial nominees.



In a panel discussion on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Franklin Cudjoe expressed his disappointment with the Attorney-General, questioning his failure to delay the bill’s passage and his overall approach to high-profile cases.



Cudjoe outlined instances of what he perceives as the Attorney-General’s politically charged and unscrupulous advice, citing cases involving Ato Forson and others.



He accused the Attorney-General of political bias and poor judgment in legal matters, advocating for less politicized and more prudent legal counsel.



“My problem with the Attorney-General is that he should have taken the position the finance minister took in advising legally that, Mr President the way things are going I think sitting together with the other party is very important to deal with this matter. But he took a Machiavellian position in trying to say his hands are stayed," Cudjoe asserted.



He further criticized the Attorney-General's handling of important matters.



"In almost all the cases that are very high-powered, he’s been giving bad advice. I have never seen this dictatorship of Attorney-General in my life.”



