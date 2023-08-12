I've never requested to be made PRO of even a toilet facility under Akufo-Addo government - Afrifa Mensah

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Among the array of issues featured on The Delay Show when Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah appeared for an interview was his constant attacks on the Akufo-Addo government, with the broadcaster stating emphatically that he is not bitter.



The media personality was one of the individuals who vehemently criticized the John Mahama government and campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which had Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as its flagbearer during the 2016 elections.



Ever since the NPP took office, Okatakyie has not held back his criticisms of the party and its leader. He contends that the government's actions are more detrimental, a direct opposite of what they promised the Ghanaian people.



In his interview with Delay monitored by GhanaWeb, she sought to explore if there was any other reason behind his attacks on the government.



“Is it not that case that because you campaigned for them, you expected something juicy when they came to power but they have sidelined you hence your constant attacks on the government?” she asked.



Maintaining his composure, Okatakyie refuted suggestions that a supposed decision to sideline him has been the cause of his criticisms. According to him, he has many relatives and friends in government which could inure to his benefit, yet, his focus has been the bigger picture.



“What people don’t know is that I’ve been with Akufo-Addo at least twice at private meetings,” he said while disclosing his relationship with the Chief of Staff. “Frema Opare is my mother; she’s from Wiamoase and I’m Asante Agona Oyokohene and I have unfettered access to her.”



“However, I never went to her with my CV seeking to even be the PRO of a toilet facility, so to speak. It appears everybody’s mind is connected to their stomach; mine is not like that. Nobody in the political landscape can ever say I have been to their offices for favours. My interest is, you should create the enabling environment; I have a mind of my own to make money from my sweat.”







