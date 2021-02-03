General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Class FM

I've 'lost a friend, comrade, brother' – Mahama mourns Radio Gold's 'Babo'

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed pain and disappointment following the death of Mr Kwasi Sainti Baffoe-Bonni (Babo).



Babo who was the founder and C.E.O of Radio Gold founder passed away on Monday, 1 February 2021.



Some sources say he had just recovered from an illness before his death.



Babo was born in 1950 in the Western North Region of Ghana.



He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana with a Bachelor of Arts degree, B.A. (Hons) Ed, in History: 1978/79 and a Master of Arts degree in International Affairs (MAIA) from Ohio University, USA: 1980/81.



He was appointed Board Chairman of the Ghana Air Catering Services from 2006 to 2007.



He was the Chief Executive Officer of Network Broadcasting Company Limited: the operator of Radio Gold 90.5FM in Accra from 1995 to 2008.



He was appointed the Senior Political Advisor to Mr Mahama from 2009 to 2012 when he was the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana.



From 2012 to 2016, Mr Baffoe-Bonnie served as a presidential staffer and senior advisor on political affairs to Mr Mahama when he became President.



Mr Baffoe-Bonnie was married with three children: Ama Aniwaa Baffoe-Bonnie, Kweku Agyeman Baffoe-Bonnie, and Kwaku Amoa Baffoe-Bonnie.



Read Mahama's Facebook post below



