General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

I’ve done my best, it’s your turn to rate me – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the December elections is an opportunity for Ghanaians to decide on his handiwork after trying him for a four-year term in government.



Speaking to the media in Kyebi in the Eastern Region Monday after registering with the first lady, President Akufo Addo said “In 2016, I asked the people of Ghana to give me a chance and see my handiwork, they gave me the chance so it is now to them to decide how they see the work. I told them to try me, and they have tried me so it behoves on them to decide if it is good or bad. On my part, I have done my best”.



President Akufo-Addo said he was satisfied with the registration process and the adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.



“I am very impressed with the arrangement by the EC for people to register in safety with all that is going on in the country and at the same time increase in number. I want to encourage everybody, we still have three days to go, everybody who hasn’t register to try and register so that when the d-day comes, you can also participate in choosing the government of your choice."



"What will be sad, is to sit in the house and then have people take the decision for you. It is better that everybody who has not yet registered comes out and register. It is a simple process it is not complicated."



The President also visited some registration centres.



The President and his entourage will be in the Eastern Region for some days for a working visit.



He is expected to cut sod for the commencement of some infrastructural projects and inspect ongoing ones.













