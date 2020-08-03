Politics of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: 3 News

I’ve done more in 4 years than govt – NDC MP

Helen Adjoa Ntoso, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi West

The Member of Parliament for Krachi West Constituency, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, says the incumbent government has abandoned her constituency, particularly the island communities, not having put up a single project there since 2017.



She said the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government really invested in those communities but the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has not even thought of, let alone go there to embark on projects.



“When we were in government, we were concerned about them. At least, I can mention three or four schools there but since this government came into power, they’ve not built even a single school over there, not even sand or borehole.”



Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Monday, August 3, the former Volta Region Minister asserted that she has done more than the government in the past four years.



“When you go to the island communities about 80 per cent of the schools there, I have through my Common Fund helped the people [with] community projects.



“Through communal labour they build their own schools. So I can say that I have done more than government has done on the island communities.”



She said her achievement in the constituency is visible for all to see to the extent that she hardly gives out goodies to induce electorates to vote for her, like done by many other politicians.



“I make sure that I go to the constituency very often. I am a grassroots person and I get in touch with the people and address their concerns.”



She said because of this, the constituents do not make any demands before voting for her.



She, however, admitted buying solar lamps for most of them by the nature of their settlement, which require such gadgets to charge their phones as well.



Madam Adjoa Ntoso said the major access roads to farms within the constituency were done on her own volition, no wonder Krachi has become a major fishing community, she pointed out.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.