I’ve been vindicated; in-camera hearing affirms authenticity of leaked audio - Bugri Naabu

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has maintained that the leaked audio recording was not doctored, citing developments during the in-camera hearing of the ad hoc committee of parliament investigating the matter.



According to Bugri Naabu, during the private hearing, both Superintendent Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Asare admitted their involvements in the audio and verified the details of the conversations in the leaked tape.



This is in contrast to their earlier stance during the public hearing where they had denied their involvements in the audio.



Bugri Naabu, speaking to the media after the recent in-camera hearing, pointed out the significant shift in the officers' position.



"You were all there when they told the committee in public that I'm a liar, but now before the committee, they have all, including Gyebi, admitted their voices on the tape," he stated.



Bugri Naabu clarified his role in the matter, asserting that as a chief, he does not fabricate falsehoods.



"I was in my office, and then these people came to say the things they said. I felt it was important for state security and for the NPP government to know what they were doing in there, so I recorded them and went to give the tape to the president," citinewsrooom.com quoted him as having said.



Emphasizing his vindication, he stressed, "Now they have all admitted that it is their voice, so I want to clear my name that I am not a liar. And if they come out to challenge anything now, we will play what happened in there for all Ghanaians to hear."



