I’ve been declared president of Ghana already – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong is optimistic he will win the November 4 primaries of the party.



He indicates that he will subsequently go into the 2024 elections, win the polls, and be declared the President-elect of Ghana.



The Assin Central lawmaker who is currently in the USA made this known when he worshipped with the Pentecost Church in New York after taking a short break from the rigorous campaign.



“What the District Pastor said simply means I have won. He has declared me the President already and by his words it would surely happen. Whatever message God wants to give he passes through man”, he said at Sunday’s worship.



He added “You all know what is ahead of me. I am contesting to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). What I want to plead with you is Ghana is at a crossroads and needs a man with vision, a man who is going to serve the country and not lord himself over his people, a servant of God who is going to sacrifice his life to make a difference in the country and it is Honorable Kennedy Agyapong.”



The businessman has consistently maintained that he is in a better position to beat John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 General Elections.



He notes that the former President who lost the 2016 and 2020 General Elections has a record of managing the economy which was poorly done during his tenure.



“John Dramani Mahama, who is my good friend, has baggage. I will beat him in every election. He has a track record of managing the economy, and it is nothing to write home about. I am campaigning on my record as a businessman and there is evidence to show that I can create jobs and also manage the economy better,” he said on Kessben TV.



Kennedy Agyapong is one of the four people including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh to contest in the party’s delegates congress on November 4, 2023, after the August 26 polls where he came second.



At the balloting weeks ago, he picked number one and said it was an indication of his victory.



“It is clear that I am the person God has chosen to lead the NPP. If you believe in the Bible… because everywhere I go, Kennedy Agyapong is number one. It is a clear indication that I should be given a chance to lead this country.”