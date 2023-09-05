I've been chasing the Ghana Card since 2021 but no progress - Ghanaian expresses frustration

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Five years after the Ghana Card was launched by the Government of Ghana, several Ghanaians are yet to receive or hold one for the many reasons and purposes it was inaugurated.



A Ghanaian, who has been pursuing the Ghana Card since 2021 has expressed her resentment towards the ups and downs she experiencing.



According to the citizen whose name was not disclosed, she has been visiting the NIA head office in Accra for two years but keeps having no success at the end of the day with no specific reason or excuse.



“I’ve been chasing it since 2021. This year is coming to an end and I’m still chasing. They didn’t give me a specific reason because the day I did it they actually told me to come the next day for the card. I went the next day, I didn’t get the card. And since then, they’ve been tossing me,” she narrated.



The Ghana Card was launched in 2018 by the ruling New Patriotic Party.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who spearheaded it explained that the new Ghana Card was a great improvement over the previous one, and meets all international standards required of such identity documents.



“For example, the national identity card has been enhanced to take advantage of new technologies such as tactile elements for the blind, chip embedding technology and iris capabilities in addition to taking all 10 fingerprints of an applicant,” he said.





Some Ghanaians have expressed frustrations over the delay in getting their Ghana cards issued after months of application.



This comes after the NIA on Monday began phase two of the Ghana card registration for first-time applicants aged 15 years.@YalleyC reports.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/eq8f0HHYRV — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 5, 2023

