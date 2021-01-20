Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I’ve No interest in NPP Chairmanship – Kennedy Agyapong clarifies

Kennedy Agyapong, MP, Assin Central

Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP) Kennedy Agyapong has shot down media reports suggesting he interested in being the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, he is still an MP and that means he cannot even become a party Chairman because he is not ready to relinquish his position as Lawmaker.



“A lot of people are calling me and what they say is they’ve heard Kennedy Agyapong wants to be the National Chairman for the NPP. Why have they forgotten that I’m a Member of Parliament? What I want to say is that it is not the truth, I’m not going to contest for the party Chairmanship and I’ve not had any discussion with anyone about this but it is all over the place



He continued in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com” It’s on social media that Kennedy Agyapong for NPP Chairman meanwhile I’ve just been elected as a Member of Parliament. If I am interested in being the National Chairman I would have left the MP race so that means it’s not true”.



The maverick lawmaker used the opportunity to call on supporters of the NPP to support the current Chairman of the party to ensure that he runs the affairs of the party smoothly.



