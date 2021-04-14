I used to manufacture cars - Chairman Wontumi

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Political Party [NPP], Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi says he used to manufacture cars in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix monitored by GhanaWeb, the popular NPP chairman disclosed that he was one of the personalities who manufactured cars in Ghana.



He added that his company was run down by the opposition National Democratic Congress when they took office.



Wontumi said, “The first car we were able to manufacture was ‘Kantanka Boafor’ and I also manufactured ‘Wontumi Cars’”.



“Yes, I produce cars,” Wontumi said to the surprise of the host, adding “I will show you the pictures if you doubt it.”



“I manufactured them before the NDC came to destroy my business in the year 2013. I manufactured cars in Ghana,” he told Zion Felix.



He further stated that Ghana has failed to develop at a faster pace as expected because engineers do not get the right support.



The politician disclosed that Ghana was colonized by the Europeans because they had a robust engineering industry that helps them to sail to Africa.



“If you look at the year 1414 when the Portuguese arrived in Ghana, UK had already developed because they could make a ship at that time but up to date Ghana haven’t produced a ship,” Chairman Wontumi concluded.



Watch video below



