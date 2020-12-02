Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: GNA

I use wee to cure my ailment - convict tells court

A 37-year-old electrician has been charged for illegal possession of cannabis

Dennis Akomea alias “Monday” a 37-year-old electrician charged for illegal possession of cannabis has been convicted by the Ashanti-Bekwai Circuit Court.



The court thus sentenced him to a fine of GHC3,000.00.



Akomea before being sentenced told the Court that he uses the cannabis to cure an ailment and pleaded for mercy and mitigation.



In default, Akomea will serve 12 months imprisonment with hard labour.



The convict who had been in custody for two years and had changed his plea of not guilty to guilty whilst his accomplice Kwaku Antwi alias “Best” is now at large.



Prosecuting, Detective Police Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the Court presided over by Mr Marc Diboro Tirimah that Antwi, now 42, a trader and Akomea were residents of Bekwai-Nyameduase.



He said on March 29, 2018, at about 1130 hours, a team of police personnel led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Edward Boateng embarked on patrol duties to immobiliser miscreants and deviants in the Bekwai Municipality and its environs.



This was to ensure that residents celebrate the 2018 Easter festivities without any security breach, the prosecution told the Court.



He said the two were arrested at an alleged drug peddling base at Nyameduase and when a search was conducted on them, 13 wrappers of Cannabis popularly known as “Wee” were found on each of them.



Chief Inspector Ofori said they were then handed over to an investigative team together with the exhibits and during their cautioned statements, admitted the offence.



The exhibits were forwarded to the Crime Forensic Laboratory for examination as well as report and it proved positive for Cannabis.



The Court in passing sentence considered the fact that Akomeah pleaded guilty

