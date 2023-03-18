I trust Dr. Duffour to scrap ex-gratia than Mahama – Solomon Nkansah

Politics of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Former National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah has thrown a shade at former President Mahama over his ‘I will cancel ex-gratia’ comment.



The Dr. Duffour campaign team member has suggested the best person to spearhead a government to cancel ex gratia is Dr. Kwabena Duffour and not John Dramani Mahama who has tasted it and may not have the appetite to do so.



Speaking on a Kumasi-based radio station, Mr. Nkansah said the NDC and Ghana have reached a point where people must be doers and not talkatives.



He spoke to Julius Caesar Anadem on the Abusua Nkomo Show.



“We have reached a point in our democracy that we can’t throw money away just like that. We need people who are committed to the course of making this country better. Dr Duffour is a doer and has shown this over the years,” he said.



“Duffour is well accomplished, when he was finance minister he never took salary, he did not take ex gratia, so if we want someone who can be trusted to cancel ex gratia who will it be?” he questioned



“He has not taken ex gratia before so obviously he will not condone the payment of it. So when Duffour comes and tells Ghanaians to sacrifice they will heed. He has done his bit for Ghanaian politics and is considered an angel in politics”



“Even before he becomes flagbearer of the party, he has introduced the Ahoto Project, can’t people see the signs already,” Solomon Nkansah said.



At the launch of his campaign former President John Dramani Mahama promised to scrap the payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive and article 71 should he be re-elected in the 2024 elections.



Mr. Mahama said he will take the necessary steps to scrap the payment as soon as he assumes power.