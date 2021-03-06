General News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: angel.com.gh

I took my jab, coronavirus vaccine safe – Alan Kyerematen

Minister for Trade and Industries, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Minister for Trade and Industries, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has urged Ghanaians to take their Covid-19 jab when their turn is due because of its safeness and efficacy.



His comments followed after he took his jab at the Jubilee House together with other government officials.



He wrote on Facebook: “ I joined a host of colleagues to take my Covid-19 jab at the Jubilee House. The vaccines are safe and the surest way of helping us curtail the spread of the virus. I entreat you to get vaccinated.”



Other government officials who have taken their jab and published same are Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah wrote: “I took my jab after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia publicly took their early in the day today [March 1, 2021]. Tomorrow, vaccination continues in earnest with the deployment of the covishield vaccine programme.”Covid-19 vaccination



“Later in the day, I attended Mask Up Child Campaign launch by the Ghana Journalist Association to encourage the wearing of masks by children. Stay safe, folks.”Covid-19 vaccination The Minister of Health also wrote: “Earlier today, I took my first jab at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.”



