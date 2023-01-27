I told you so – Koku Anyidoho on Minority leadership reshuffle

General News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC has jabbed the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah over the recent shake-up in the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.



On Tuesday, January 24, the opposition party, in an official letter, informed the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, about some changes in its leadership in Parliament.



In the letter, the ranking member on finance, Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is taking over from Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.



The Minority Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has also been replaced with Mr. Kwame Agbodza, a move that didn’t sit well with some members of the Asawase constituency.



The unexpected move got some MPs, top party members and grassroots supporters outraged and protesting for a reverse of the decision.



Reacting via his Twitter handle, the CEO of the Atta Mills Institute said Asiedu Nketiah, known affectionately as General Mosquito is vindictive and will do whatever pleases him without consulting anybody.



According to him, he has been vindicated for always cautioning the delegates never to vote for Johnson Asiedu Nketia as the chairman in the run-up to the internal contest.



“NDC has made changes to its Leadership in parliament, and missiles are flying all over the place without let or hindrance. What did I tell you about Mosquito?



“You, people, haven’t seen anything yet. Vindication lies in the womb of time. “A ye pinsoooooooo!!!” his tweet reads.



