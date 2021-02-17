Politics of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

I told Koku Anyidoho of his suspension before it was made public – Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chair of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has revealed he had prior knowledge of the suspension of astute member of the party, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.



According to him, sensitive information similar to his (Koku) suspension always reaches him before they hit the mainstream media because of his existing connections in the party.



“I heard of Koku’s suspension before he did. We have people in the party who give us information. I even gave Koku details about it”, he said.



He noted that just like the party did to him (Jacob Allotey), they went ahead to also publish Koku’s suspension letter before giving him a copy.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended Samuel Koku Anyidoho from the party with immediate effect.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party in a letter on Monday said at a meeting on January 20, this year, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered two separate petitions from two members.



He explained that two petitioners lodged an official complaint against his former deputy “which is viewed in breach of the party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC constitution.”



Prior to Koku’s suspension, Allotey Jacobs had also been suspended by the party.



A letter addressed to Mr. Jacobs and signed by the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, said Mr. Jacobs was suspended for “persistent anti-party conduct”.



“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress, acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 6th day of May 2020, has suspended you forthwith as a member of the party, pursuant to articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8) of the party’s constitution for your persistent anti-party conduct,” the letter stated.



When asked if he, Allotey Jacobs will ever return to the party, he responded, “I have no qualms for the party suspending me. I was suspended and had to face the disciplinary committee. I made them aware my statements were of truth and for the development of Ghana. And for now, I am in support of Nana Addo and Bawumia. I don’t support the NPP”.