I thought that he was junior Jesus - Martin Kpebu on why he voted for Akufo-Addo in 2016

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has detailed why he voted for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016, during the general elections.



According to him, he believed that Akufo-Addo was the junior Jesus and that he was coming to change the country’s woes that were experienced under the then John Dramani Mahama administration.



In an interview on the Key Points on TV3, and monitored by GhanaWeb, on April 13, 2024, he said;



“I voted for Akufo-Addo, clear, because I thought that this was junior Jesus in 2016. I voted for him because I thought he was the one coming to change everything. In hindsight, I suffered a bias because he has been a lawyer much longer than I have been, so I looked at the personal things I was doing, and I said then, if this man is decades ahead of me, then he must be super super. Not knowing there is no logic in it.”



His comments were in response to a recent poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics.



The poll showed that the New Patriotic Party's candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is trailing behind the main opposition candidate, John Dramani Mahama, in the race to lead the country in 2025.



According to the poll, JDM led with 54.3%, DMB with 34.9%, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten with 7.5%, Nana Kwame Bediako with 2.3%, while all others had 1%.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below











