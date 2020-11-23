General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

'I thought I had seen the worst of irresponsible incompetence' – Franklin Cudjoe jabs EC

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Founding president of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has stated his dissatisfaction with the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission following the recent publication of the details of electorates as captured in the voters register.



According to him, the decision by the Commission is a mark of irresponsibility and high-level incompetence.



In a Facebook post lamenting the EC’s publication, Franklin Cudjoe wrote; “I see the EC has taken down the google drive register.. Ah bone ben na y3a ye? (what wrong have we done) I thought I had seen the worst of irresponsible incompetence. Ah!.”



Franklin Cudjoe’s comments follow the publication of primary data of all electorates who registered in the EC voters registration exercise.



The data published by the EC was categorized according to regions, constituencies, and then polling stations.



Also, the full document which was loaded on a google drive document showed names, ages, gender, and polling stations of electorates.



This formed part of the EC’s attempts to restore amongst others, voter confidence and credibility to the register which it concluded compilation in August this year.



But several questions have been raised instead about the onward publication of the personal data of electorates without due diligence.



Meanwhile, the EC has since taken down the google drive document over the concerns raised.



