I think Rawlings took NDC to the grave - Allotey Jacobs wades into minority brouhaha

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has adduced that the party may be working its way towards being less effective in the coming years.



According to him, recent events within the party are causing him to believe that the late founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings went to his grave with the party, just as the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) went away with the death of its founder Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



“They don’t know how the formation of the NDC even came about. Today we have young people who have joined the party, you look at them and you listen to what they say, and you ask yourself if the NDC will not end up like the CPP.



“Today Rawlings is dead, the founder of the party is dead. I am inclined to believe that Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings took his NDC along when he died just like Kwame Nkrumah went with his CPP,” he said on Peace FM’s morning show Kokrokoo.



The statement by Allotey Jacobs was in reaction to the voting held in parliament for the approval of six persons nominated by the president for approval as ministers on Friday, March 24, 2023.



Some members of the minority caucus made up of NDC members of parliament broke ranks and voted in approval of the nominees contrary to a directive from their party.



The outcome of the secret voting has led to accusations of treachery being levelled against members of the caucus.



But according to Allotey Jacobs, the result of the votes and its aftermath is an indication of a decline in the NDC as one of the country’s two main leading political parties.



