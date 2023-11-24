I thank God for what happened - Dormaahene quotes Twene Jonas to appease subjects

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area (Dormaahene), Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II, was widely reported to have stated that he will forever remember how Berekum barred him from the funeral of the late Berekumhene, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



On the day of the main funeral gathering (i.e. November 23), it emerged that a Sunyani High Court had granted an injunction preventing Nana Agyeman Badu II, from participating in the burial rites.



The court's decision follows a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Sources suggest that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



The Dormaahene said in a new video while addressing his subjects that he was grateful to God that the incidents of November 23 happened because things could have turned out ugly.



"I thank God for what happened. I thank Him, because if you see how they were prepared, the truth is, today wouldn’t have ended well. One thing I didn’t hear this time around is the popular song ‘biribii be si’ (to wit, something is going to happen).



"And not just that, 'omoo popo' to wit 'they are trembling, they are trembling.'



"Twene Jonas, the young man who comes on the internet, usually says, ‘the truth will defeat lies.’ When I state my position and he also comes with his, we can synthesize and know who is truthful," he stressed.





Dormaahene dey sing Bibi be si. Haaaard guy pic.twitter.com/UCjk9fgCjv — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) November 23, 2023

In the earlier viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Dormaahene said that even though he is not disturbed about what happened, he would never forget it.“The Minister for National Security called me; the Minister for Chieftaincy called me and when I listened to what they were saying I was amused and at the same time sad.“But I am not disturbed by this because I'm the one who was going to honour the Berekumhene … I have nothing to say regarding what has happened. But I would forever remember what has happened.. one day, I would become important to the people of Berekum,” he said.BAI/NOQ