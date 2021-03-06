Politics of Saturday, 6 March 2021

'I swear by the Qur'an nobody bribed me - Bawah Braimah replies Sammy Gyamfi

Muhammad Bawah Braimah, MP for Ejura Sekyeredumase

Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency, Muhammad Bawah Braimah, has debunked claims that he absented himself from Parliament on the 3rd of March due to financial inducements with respect to approval of ministerial nominees.



It would be recalled that after the House voted to approve all the vetted nominees for ministerial positions on Wednesday night, Communications Officer of the NDC, Mr Sammy Gyamfi called for an immediate shakeup in the leadership of the NDC MPs in parliament.



According to the NDC stalwart, they’ve lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the house for failing to adhere to the party's directive to vote against some of the nominees especially those with security portfolios.



Mr Sammy Gyamfi accused the NDC caucus in Parliament of being bribed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to approve all the vetted nominees.



Reacting to Sammy Gyamfi's allegations in a statement forwarded exclusively to Hotfmghana.com, Hon. Muhammad Bawah Braimah, the MP for Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency indicating that:



"Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have commented on this issue but attempts are being made to tarnish my image for my absence in parliament on the 3rd of March. Let me make it clear that my absence is not due to any financial inducements with respect to approval of ministerial nominees".



According to Hon Bawa Braimah,"To refer to me as a betrayer is most unfortunate. Someone Who has sacrificed to keep this party alive and make it attractive in this constituency even to my own detriment and that of my family. I was in Ejura upon a referral made to me by Nana Ejurahene to resolve an impasse between the new chief Imam and Sarikin Zango, which had the potential to result in a conflict.



He emphasised that "Secondly, no indication was made available to us as MPs that the first report of the appointment committee would be considered on that day Each and every constituent knows I’m not an absentee MP and more so if there was no indication the report will be taken that day Let me state hear that I swear by the Holy Qur’an that nobody approached me with any financial inducements and I came to Ejura to save a situation and reported my presence to the constituency chairman who even joined us at the palace I leave everything to Allah and wish to emphasize that I’m not a betrayer and will never be a betrayer".



Read Hon. Bawah Braimah's full statement below:



Hon Muhammad Bawah Braimah, MP Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency writes...



