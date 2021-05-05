I support the military for burning the excavators - Nat’l House of Chiefs President

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, has stated that the burning of excavators by the military is the surest way to deter illegal miners from destroying the environment through the activities of galamsey.



Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II who is also the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area has said that the approach will ensure that miners who are operating illegally remove all excavators from the various site to prevent them from being destroyed.



Speaking in an interview on Onua FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the President of the National House of Chiefs noted that government win only win the fight against galamsey if stricter measures are employed.



“I support the military for burning the excavators because at least it is deterring others to stop mining in the river bodies and the forest,” he said.



He added: “The last time I was travelling from Abuakwah, I counted not less than 10 excavators packed along the road which means that the miners are adhering to the minister’s directives because if they don’t voluntarily bring the machines out of the forest, they would be destroyed by the military.”



The burning of some excavators belonging to illegal miners has faced mixed reactions as some persons, who seem not to be pleased with the move, have tasked the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to rather seize and hand over the machines to the District Assemblies to ensure that all dug-out pits in mining areas are closed.