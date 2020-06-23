Regional News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

I support Mahama but working for independent candidate - Resigned NDC Chairman

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch Chairman for Langbonto Polling Station in Damongo town, Seidu Abdul-Razak popularly called Chairman Mpah has said he is still a die hard supporter of the former President John Dramani Mahama, explaining that “my blood is in NDC colours if you cut my skin but I have switched to support Tiki Dange’s parliamentary because of family ties”.



Speaking on Bole based Nkilgi FM’s morning show (Kokokiliyakoo) on Monday 22nd June, 2020, Chairman Mpah cleared the rumour going round Damongo that he is going round insulting the MP for Damongo, Hon Adam Mutawakilu Adam Garlus further explaining that “I will never do that”.



He said the MP for Damongo is very much related to him by blood just like Tiki Dange but he decided to settle on Tiki Dange because that is where his heart is for him for now.



Chairman Mpah further that those peddling the falsehood should bear in mind that he has supported the NDC financially and materially even before Hon Adam Mutawakilu Adam became the MP for Damongo.



Chairman Mpah who is the manager and owner of Maraba filling station in Damongo said he was not bribed by the Independent candidate and that he voluntarily resigned as the branch Chairman of NDC and wrote officially to the party to avoid suspicions.

