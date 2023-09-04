I suggested COP Mensah to Bugri Naabu as a potential IGP - Supt. Asare

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

The third witness being interrogated by the committee in relation to the leaked take to oust IGP Dampare from office, Superintendent George L. Asare said that he recommended COP Alex Mensah to the Bugri Naabu as a potential candidate to occupy the highest office in the police service.



He was responding to a question posed to him about his relation to the first witness, Bugri Naabu.



Supt Asare mentioned that he has had three meetings with Bugri Naabu, and it was in the second meeting that Bugri Naabu mentioned the search for a new Inspector General of Police.



“When I went, after asking me about the progress of the assignment he gave me in respect to his Assistant Ayitey, he told me Commander, they are looking for a new IGP. So, do you have somebody in mind that you can recommend? I told him of course Yes. So, he asked me who that person was, and I mentioned Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah’s name to him,” he said.



Supt Asare went on to say that he even mentioned to Bugri Naabu the credentials of COP Mensah which makes him a strong candidate for the IGP position.



“Then I made him know about his credentials, his academic qualifications and the way he is highly respected among the rank and file of the Ghana Police Service,” he added.



