I suggest we deal with Agyapa brouhaha after elections - Akufo-Addo reacts

President Akufo-Addo has reacted to the 67-page report on the risk assessment done by the Special Prosecutor in the controversial Agyapa deal.



The president in his response commended the Special Prosecutor Mr. Martin Amidu for his work.



It said although the SP did make any recommendations, the president has instructed the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to send the deal back to parliament in the interest of transparency and accountability.



The instruction by the president is to allow parliament is to allow for the approval process to be restarted all over again.



The president’s response said this will allow all the concerns raised to be addressed.



It has also requested that the procurement process involving the traction advisors be reviewed by the Ministry of Finance and Attorney General.



Despite the instructions given, the president has suggested that these processes be done after the 2020 elections or in the next parliament considering the politically charged atmosphere the country finds itself.



