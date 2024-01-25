I still share text messages with Mahama, I like him as a person but 'not as my president - Gabby

Politics of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has described former president John Dramani Mahama as a “good soul” and a “good friend” despite their political variance.



According to him, his relationship with the former president was ‘solid’ until he became Ghana’s president.



“I gave John Mahama some space when he became president,” Gabby Otchere Darko told Bola Ray in a recent interview on Starr Chat.



He further said, “John is a friend and I have known him for years. I liked John as a person but not necessarily as my president.”



Mr Gabby Otchere Darko also revealed that “I still share text messages with President John (ex).”



He, however, believed his cousin, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a better leader than his longstanding friend, Mr Mahama.