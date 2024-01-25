You are here: HomeNews2024 01 25Article 1912984

Politics of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

I still share text messages with Mahama, I like him as a person but 'not as my president - Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and former President John Dramani Mahama Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and former President John Dramani Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has described former president John Dramani Mahama as a “good soul” and a “good friend” despite their political variance.

According to him, his relationship with the former president was ‘solid’ until he became Ghana’s president.

“I gave John Mahama some space when he became president,” Gabby Otchere Darko told Bola Ray in a recent interview on Starr Chat.

He further said, “John is a friend and I have known him for years. I liked John as a person but not necessarily as my president.”

Mr Gabby Otchere Darko also revealed that “I still share text messages with President John (ex).”

He, however, believed his cousin, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a better leader than his longstanding friend, Mr Mahama.

