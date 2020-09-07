General News of Monday, 7 September 2020

‘I started knowing it all since 1995’ – Franklin Cudjoe jokes in reply to Elizabeth Ohene

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said that the suggestion that he carries himself as "all-knowing" may not be far from the truth because he was conferred with a similar title by the BBC.



Mr Cudjoe’s comment, via his social media handles, comes on the back of an article by veteran Ghanaian journalist and politician, Elizabeth Ohene, which sought to say that some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) presented themselves as all-knowing.



Ms Ohene’s article was published on September 2, 2020, in the state-owned Daily Graphic, at a time when CSOs like IMANI Africa and nine others are leading a strong campaign to get the government to suspend a controversial mineral royalties agreement they say fails the test of transparency.



In one of the many replies to Ms Ohene, Mr Cudjoe posted on Sunday, September 6, 2020, that it was strange that the “all-knowing” tag would come from Ms Ohene because she was once a speaker on a famed BBC quiz programme called “Know-it-all.”



According to Franklin Cudjoe, in 1995, he won the ultimate prize of that quiz programme.



“The T-shirt was my prize for being a winner of the BBC's Monthly "Know-it-All" Quiz on BBC's programme at the time called 'Network Africa'. This was 1995,” Mr Cudjoe said in the post that came with an old photo of him in the T-shirt.



Read his full post below:



Satire Alert! It is strange that when Auntie Lizzy worked at the BBC, she didn't remember I was an avid listener and admired her for speaking on the famed BBC Quiz, called "Know-it-All". The T-shirt was my prize for being a winner of the BBC's Monthly "Know-it-All" Quiz on BBC's programme at the time called 'Network Africa'. This was 1995. So, yes all those who keep sneering, jeering and suggesting I think I know it all, here you are-- I started Knowing it all from 1994/95! Now, where is Dr. UN? Give me an award. Would you?





