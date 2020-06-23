General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: svtvafrica.com

I started drugs at middle school – 59-year-old drug addict

A 59-year-old drug addict has shared his experience with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa's Ghetto Live Story segment.



He narrated: "At middle school, I was first introduced to weed by my colleagues, I had heard of it but had never seen some before, that day was my first time.



"They told me when I smoke I will become smarter, and it will also quicken my learning ability, adding that, it will even help me to eat better. They got the weed from town and behind our dormitory, we had some bush there, so we hid in and together we smoked.



"My first time I smoked, I felt someone was calling my name from a very long distance. My friends, however, told me it can make me go mad, so if I smoke and I see it’s not good for me I must stop’’.



According to him, weed is addictive because the feeling one gets when one smokes is ecstatic.



Notwithstanding his father’s pastoral background, he was addicted and continued to smoke even on vacations.



According to him, his father upon hearing that he smoked, advised that he stopped but he failed to heed to his counsel.



‘’My father told me, it will not allow me to save money, it will even prevent me from dressing neatly, among others so I should stop but I wouldn’t listen," he said.



He made an account that, after middle school, he stole his father’s money to Nigeria but life there was even harder.



‘’I stayed in Nigeria for 4 years, and later informed my father my whereabouts. He then came for me. Back home, I joined my father and supported him in his many church crusades. Here, I was able to stop for some time until a man I drove later re-introduced me to it," he recalled.



He revealed that he did drugs for over 20 years but he was lucky to have been sent to a rehabilitation center, which made him stop.



“At the rehab center, they told me the bad effects of drugs; they said it can kill me before my time and can even make me a junkie so I stopped," he recounted.



According to the information he gathered from the rehab center, those who cannot stop the drugs are those at the "hooked stage. However, those at the experimental stage, among others, can stop."



He advised Ghana youth to completely stay away from drugs, in order to live long, adding that, they should seek the word of God.





