I stand for the abolition of the death penalty - Inusah Fuseini

A former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has said that he is in support of the calls for the abolition of the death penalty in Ghana.



According to him, the existing law is in itself redundant, and the need to abolish it is the right step.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, the former MP explained that the essence of the death penalty doesn’t apply any longer because there is a need for persons caught in such webs to receive compassion.



“I stand for the abolition of the death penalty. Evidence abound that many people have been subjected that penal punishment when subsequent evidence exonerates them. That is number one. Number two, that is the old law where it says death for death, an eye for an eye. No.



“You should look at the Bentham Theory. There must be utility for a punishment. Why are we punishing a person? We punish the person to reform, so if we kill that person, we deny that person the opportunity to reform. The reformative aspect of punishment is something that should engage our thinking and our understanding. People have committed grievous offenses need compassion; need our love; need empathy and so you sentence them to death, they are hanged or shot, and then is that compassion?”



“Thirdly, I don’t know the last time anyone who was sentenced to death was ever killed. So, the language at the Nsawam is under debilitating conditions, we treat them in an inhuman way. The constitution says that the dignity of a human being is invaluable, meanwhile, go and see them,” he stated.



MPs divided over a proposal to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment



On Friday, July 14, 2023, GhanaWeb reported on how Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana had found themselves at odds regarding the report presented by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on the amendment to the Criminal Offences Act.



The proposed amendment aims to substitute the death penalty with life imprisonment.



Although the death penalty was initially inherited from the colonial era as a punishment for offenses like murder, attempted murder, genocide, piracy, and smuggling of gold or diamonds, Ghana has refrained from executing offenders since 1993.



During the parliamentary debate on the amendment bill, MPs expressed varying opinions concerning the abolishment of the death penalty.



Cletus Avoka, the MP for Zebilla Constituency, voiced his concerns, stating, "I first submit that the arguments they have advanced in terms of the motion are very scary and have no measures at all. Arguments in favor of the motion are unmeritorious."



On the other hand, Francis-Xavier Sosu, the MP for Madina and a proponent of the amendment, emphasized Ghana's current stance, saying, "the current position of Ghana is that we are abolitionists in practice. This is so because, since 1993 to date, Ghana has not signed a death warrant to execute anyone, and that is very commendable."



During the debate, James Agalga, the Builsa North MP, and Habib Iddrisu, the Second Deputy Majority Whip, pointed out a correction, stating, "We cannot count universal declaration on human rights as part of our treaty obligations with the greatest of respect. The universal declarations on human rights are declarations; they are non-binding, and so they do not qualify as a treaty."



