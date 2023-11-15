I sometimes worship with Presbyterians and Methodists – A/R Chief Imam

Religion of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Sheik Abdul Mumin Haroun, Ashanti Regional Chief has revealed the cordial relationship enjoyed between Muslims and Christians over a period of time.



He disclosed that he has on countless occasions worshipped with Christians at the Presbyterian and Methodist Church but considers these acts as gestures that foster a good relationship and neighbourliness with other believers.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he indicated that he visited these Churches at the invitation of their leaders and saw nothing wrong in accordance with the principles of his faith as a Muslim.



“We have Christian leaders visiting us all the time. Presbyterian Church at Suame celebrated its 75th anniversary and I was there. I am a regular visitor to these Churches as a guest and they also reciprocate such gestures.



"The head of the Suame Methodist Church also invites me to his Church most of the time and I honour such invitations. During his sendoff party I was there because we are very good friends”, he revealed reiterating the need for such relationships.



Sheik Abdul Mumin Haroun was reacting to recent comments made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George seeking to run down the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The Islamic Leader maintained the Vice President has not in any way committed any crime by joining Christians in Worship each time he visits them.



“It is not a sin that he goes into a church to fellowship with them. the fact that he goes there doesn’t mean he is worshipping the Christians way”, Sheik Abdul Mumin Haroun stated.



“Bawumia engages with the Christians for peace”, he added.