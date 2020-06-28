General News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

I sold my wedding ring for drugs – married woman reveals

A married woman and a drug addict, speaking to DJ Nyaami, on the SVTV Africa Ghetto Live segment, Saturday, has disclosed that, she sold her married ring for money.



According to her, she has been into drugs for so many years, but her addiction wouldn’t let her stop; so, anytime she wanted to get some into her body, but seem to have no money, she will trade anything she has just so she can get money to buy it.



Narrating that, she noted that she had done barter trade with her wedding ring in exchange for

money, however, she believes if she is able to get the exact money, she traded her ring for, she can go back for it.



Speaking on how she started taking drugs, she said;



‘’My friends influenced me, they took me to clubs and there we smoked weed and what have you. I even stopped my senior high education because of drugs’’.



She, however, revealed that she later stopped taking drugs for 15 years, but the stigmatization was too much for her to bear so she had to go back.



Adding that, she is a mother of 4 but unfortunately, one is dead leaving 3.



She emphasized that her three boys and husband have tried their best for her to come out of her situation but their efforts have been futile.



Talking about her relationship with God, she revealed that, she has the gift of prophecy, but it’s very unfortunate she can’t manifest in her gift well just because of drugs.



She lamented that she wants to stop, therefore, she will not hesitate to go to the rehab centre should she get the chance.





